The 100-year-old pulp mill used to provide the bulk of the jobs in Port Alice. Its closure and bankruptcy have hit the village hard. (BC Hydro photo)

Abandoned Neucel mill in Port Alice to cost at least $17 million to decommission

Removing hazardous waste and de-risking the site ratchet up bill to taxpayers

Neucel Specialty Cellulose’s bankruptcy will cost the province an additional $9 million to decommission the abandoned pulp mill in Port Alice at the north end of Vancouver Island.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) has been managing the process since it was appointed as receiver earlier this year. It has already spent $5 million and told the court it would need a total of $17 million to manage the site until March 31, 2021.

Mill operations were stopped, supposedly temporarily, in 2015; Neucel left a handful of staff on site until early 2019 when it shut the doors for good, laying off remaining staff.

The company dissipated with several million dollars of debt owed to the province and local municipality, as well as millions of litres of hazardous waste. Letters and bills for clean up and unpaid taxes sent by the province went unanswered, leading the court to grant a bankruptcy order.

In April, B.C.’s Supreme Court approved PWC to borrow up to $8 million to decommission the abandoned mine. Now it has approved a total of $17 million, which will cover costs until March 2021.

This is on top of the more than $13 million owed to the province, $1.8 million owed to the Village of Port Alice and hundreds of thousands in debts to other creditors.

RELATED: Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

In its report to the court, PWC detailed what has been done so far, and everything that still needs to be dealt with to de-risk the site.

The mill covers approximately 40 acres of land, including the wharf and effluent treatment systems and all the production equipment. The substation that produced hydro power for the mill was built on mill property; there are several landfills, some without permits, and millions of litres of untreated waste water to be dealt with.

The most expensive cost so far are PWC’s fees, totalling $1.4 million, followed by $1 million to manage effluent and $850,000 to transport the hazardous waste. Going forward, PWC expects the effluent management to cost more than $6 million. This includes dealing with the spent sulfite liquor, known as red liquor, that began to collapse and risked leaking into the ground.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Bankruptciesforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Old portion of Latoria Road to be removed for good this week in Colwood

Just Posted

Old portion of Latoria Road to be removed for good this week in Colwood

Latoria Road was rerouted back in 2015

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket Greater Victoria again

Conditions expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon but not approach levels reached a few weeks ago

Overnight shutdown of Highway 1 at McKenzie interchange for sign installation

Traffic will be impacted in both directions, detour available

Reader photos: Sun rises and sets over Oak Bay

Sunrise from an early morning yoga session at Oak Bay Beach Hotel… Continue reading

Canadian warship HCMS Regina sails past Sidney

The vessel recently returned from the world’s largest naval exercise

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Abandoned Neucel mill in Port Alice to cost at least $17 million to decommission

Removing hazardous waste and de-risking the site ratchet up bill to taxpayers

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Growing food sovereignty at Klemtu

Greenhouse and grow boxes help create circular food economy for Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nations

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Most Read