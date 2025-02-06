Abbotsford daycare operator charged with assaulting kids

Indu Takhar, 60, charged with six counts of assault

An Abbotsford daycare operator has been charged with six counts of assault related to children ages two to six.

Const. Jody Thomas, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police began their investigation last October after receiving reports of the alleged assaults.

She said the alleged incidents date back to 2022.

Indu Takhar, 60 has now been charged with six counts of assault. Thomas said she has been released from custody under court-ordered conditions that include not going to any daycare centres and not having any contact with kids under the age of 16.

Police provided no further details, including the specific nature of the assaults, but online searches indicate that Takhar is a mother of two who opened Smile 'N' Play Daycare in 2019.

"This compassionate soul, with decades of life experience under her belt, envisioned a place where children could flourish and thrive," the website states.

The website indicates that the daycare has three locations – two on McKinley Drive and one on Cardinal Avenue – offering care for kids from newborn to age 12.

A Reddit post from two years ago warned parents to not enrol their children at Smile 'N' Play Daycare.

"I had to leave that centre after a month of working there as an Early Childhood Educator bc of the deplorable and inappropriate behaviours I watched the director target towards the children, as well as fellow employees. I beg of anyone to not allow their child to attend that centre, it is an unsafe and damaging environment," the post states.

The Abbotsford News has reached out to Smile 'N' Play Daycare for comment, and will update the story if and when they respond.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.