Abbotsford man charged with 11 sexual offences involving children

Investigation involving David Massie Douglas, 62, began in March 2023

A 62-year-old Abbotsford man has been charged with 11 sexual offences involving children.

David Massie Douglas has been charged with four counts of sexual interference; two counts each of making sexually explicit material available to a child and making child pornography; and one count each of possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, and child luring via telecommunication.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police began investigating in March 2023 a report of an historic sexual assault.

ALSO SEE: Over 2,500 images of child porn discovered on B.C. man’s computer: police

He said investigators gathered evidence and executed search warrants that led to the identity of Douglas for an alleged “pattern of offending that was concerning” to the APD.

Charges against Douglas were approved Thursday (Nov. 30), Stele said.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Small with the APD’s general investigation section said the months-long investigation involved alleged offfences spanning several years, “which required a large quantity of investigative material to be reviewed and assessed for evidentiary value.”

“As Mr. Douglas has a pattern of alleged offending that was concerning to the Abbotsford Police Department, our investigators ensured that strict release conditions reflected that concern,” Small said.

Investigators are asking that anyone else who might have been a victim to contact them at 604-864-4702.

ALSO SEE: Man charged with 3 child pornography offences in Abbotsford