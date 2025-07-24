 Skip to content
Abbotsford police investigate death related to care-home medical emergency

Two patients transferred from Menno Home on July 6; one dies 4 days later
Vikki Hopes
menno-home
Police are investigating following a medical emergency that occurred July 6 at Menno Home in Abbotsford. Two patients were taken to hospital, and one died on July 10.Google Street View

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating a death that occurred following a medical emergency at a long-term care home in early July.

Media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said on Wednesday (July 23) that police were alerted by Abbotsford Regional Hospital on July 6 that two patients had been transferred there from Menno Home.

"Both individuals were experiencing medical emergencies that raised concerns due to their suspicious nature," Walker said.

One of the individuals subsequently died on July 10, and the APD's major crime unit is investigating.

"Detectives are currently in the early stages of this complex case and are working closely with Menno Home and other relevant stakeholders to uncover the circumstances surrounding these medical events," Walker said.

He said Menno Home immediately implemented additional safeguards "to protect the well-being of its residents."

Walker said no further details are being released at this time.

 

