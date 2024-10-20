Abbotsford West: Conservative Korky Neufeld wins seat

School board trustee takes over riding previously held by Mike de Jong

Korky Neufeld has been proclaimed the new MLA for the Abbotsford West riding in Saturday's provincial election.

Preliminary counts show Neufeld in the lead with 7,694 votes, compared to 4,518 votes for the NDP's Graeme Hutchison and 607 votes for independent James Davison, with 15 of 16 polls reported.

The riding was previously held for 30 years by Mike de Jong (Liberals/BC United), who announced in February that he was retiring from provincial politics.

He then announced in April that he is seeking the federal Conservative nomination for the Abbotsford-South Langley riding being vacated by retiring long-time MP Ed Fast. The federal election is slated for October 2025.

Neufeld is currently serving his fifth term as a trustee with the Abbotsford school district. He has previously run for a city council seat, including in a 2021 byelection when he placed second, losing to current councillor Dave Sidhu.

More to come ...

