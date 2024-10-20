 Skip to content
Abbotsford West: Conservative Korky Neufeld wins seat

School board trustee takes over riding previously held by Mike de Jong
Vikki Hopes
korky-neufeld-elelction-night
Korky Neufeld with the Conservative Party for Abbotsford West watches election results come in on Saturday night (Oct. 19) at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford.Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News

Korky Neufeld has been proclaimed the new MLA for the Abbotsford West riding in Saturday's provincial election.

Preliminary counts show Neufeld in the lead with 7,694 votes, compared to 4,518 votes for the NDP's Graeme Hutchison and 607 votes for independent James Davison, with 15 of 16 polls reported.

The riding was previously held for 30 years by Mike de Jong (Liberals/BC United), who announced in February that he was retiring from provincial politics. 

He then announced in April that he is seeking the federal Conservative nomination for the Abbotsford-South Langley riding being vacated by retiring long-time MP Ed Fast. The federal election is slated for October 2025. 

Neufeld is currently serving his fifth term as a trustee with the Abbotsford school district. He has previously run for a city council seat, including in a 2021 byelection when he placed second, losing to current councillor Dave Sidhu.

More to come ... 

RELATED: Former Abbotsford school board chair to run in provincial election

RELATED: Abbotsford election ridings: Here's what the candidates have to say

