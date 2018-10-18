‘About time’ scores of BC Ferries passengers comment on debit trial

Two boats started two-month trail on Oct. 17

The wait for BC Ferries to introduce debit aboard their sailings has been a long time coming, some commented in the wake of learning about the company’s two-month trial.

“Welcome to the 1990s, BC Ferries,” Grant Warkentin commented in response to the news, while others said they’d still like to be able to use debit at the terminal before driving on. Walk on passengers can already pay by debit at self-serve kiosks.

READ MORE: Debit now accepted onboard BC Ferries

“They just joined the last century. Debit isn’t from this century,” Heather Bond typed with a wink emoji, pointing out the company’s 58-year history didn’t include technology invented more than 30 years ago. More tech upgrades — notably wifi — were called for by many.

So far, the trial only applies to the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay routes.

Others, like Katie Bernardo wrote, ‘WHOA! THIS IS WAY BIGGER THAN LEGAL DOPE!” to underscore how much they want the new service. Recreational cannabis use had been legalized the same day the debit trial was launched.

To some, the news didn’t matter. However you pay, “They are still overpriced,” Brock Webber commented.

READ MORE: Fare freeze, free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

