James Bay collision with vehicle sends longboarder to hospital

Boarder sustains non life-threatening injuries in midnight Thursday crash

Victoria Police collision recontruction team are working in the 300-block of Simcoe street for a collision between a longboarder and a vehicle that occurred around 9:40 last night.

The longboarder was travelling west along Simcoe when it came into collision with a vehicle that was pulling into a driveway.

Police spokesperson, Matt Rutherford, reported that the skateboarder was dressed in dark clothing and was not wearing any reflective gear.

The longboarder was transprted to hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This serves as a good reminder for skateboarders to wear reflective clothing and protective equipment, while also obeying all the rules of the road,” said Rutherford.

Previous story
UPDATE – Fire extinguished on ship adrift southwest of Haida Gwaii
Next story
‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Just Posted

‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Crowd gathers for 10th annual Lindsay Buziak Walk for Justice

James Bay collision with vehicle sends longboarder to hospital

Boarder sustains non life-threatening injuries in midnight Thursday crash

Repairs overdue on 100-year-old Dallas Road seawall

Project completion pushed into 2019, extra $895,000 budgeted for rehab work

Wounded Warrior Run launch highlights Greater Victoria couple who found strength in uncertainty

Luc and Sherry Beauvais share how they deal with PTSD

David Black donates film fees to charity

Manor rental fees donated to Victoria Hospice, a charity close to Black’s heart

David Black donates film fees to charity

Manor rental fees donated to Victoria Hospice, a charity close to Black’s heart

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

Most Read