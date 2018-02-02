James Bay collision with vehicle sends longboarder to hospital

Victoria Police collision recontruction team are working in the 300-block of Simcoe street for a collision between a longboarder and a vehicle that occurred around 9:40 last night.

The longboarder was travelling west along Simcoe when it came into collision with a vehicle that was pulling into a driveway.

Police spokesperson, Matt Rutherford, reported that the skateboarder was dressed in dark clothing and was not wearing any reflective gear.

The longboarder was transprted to hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This serves as a good reminder for skateboarders to wear reflective clothing and protective equipment, while also obeying all the rules of the road,” said Rutherford.