With tourism numbers down across British Columbia, including Greater Victoria, the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) reports accommodation revenues in Victoria dropped 86 per cent in June after dropping 90 per cent in both April and May. (Don Descoteau/Black Press)

Accommodation revenues in Victoria down 86 per cent in June

Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) cites figures in call for additional support

According to new figures from the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC), accommodation revenues in Victoria dropped 86 per cent in June after dropping 90 per cent in both April and May.

These figures appear in background information the association provided to reporters, when it asked the provincial government for $680 million in support.

Vivek Sharma, TIABC’s chair, said tourism has been a “strong and consistent economic engine for the province and significant source of employment in every B.C. community” for decades in calling for additional support.

“The only way we can prevent generations of lost economic activity, jobs, and tax revenues is by acting decisively now with innovative and creative solutions that recognize the importance of this sector, which is the face and brand of British Columbia to the world and one of the strongest drivers of BC’s economy,” said Sharma.

RELATED: Unemployment surpasses historic high in Greater Victoria, tourism hit hard

RELATED: Greater Victoria records highest unemployment in post-war history with 11 per cent

According to the association, the 19,300 businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry generated more than $8.3 billion in provincial GDP and $4.5 billion in direct tax revenues from $20.4 billion in direct visitor spending, creating employment in tourism-related businesses for more than 300,000 workers.

According to the association, the long-term economic outlook for the sector is the “bleakest” for any industry. Best-case projections would still see a $14.8 billion (69 per cent) decline in tourism revenue from $20.4 billion in 2018 to $6.7 billion in 2020. “This severe loss in revenue, which could be significantly greater, will have reverberating impacts on jobs, government revenues through taxes, and the ability to re-invest in the sector for a more resilient, sustainable future,” it reads.

Without support, the tourism sector could see upwards of 100,000 jobs lost in 2020 and thousands of businesses permanently shuttered, warned Sharma.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Transient orcas spotted near Victoria harbour
Next story
Metchosin’s Wild ARC fishes for fillets to feed more than 70 raccoons

Just Posted

Symphony Splash goes virtual, revisits 2018 performance

Organizers postpone live event until Aug. 2, 2021

Accommodation revenues in Victoria down 86 per cent in June

Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) cites figures in call for additional support

Metchosin’s Wild ARC fishes for fillets to feed more than 70 raccoons

Drop off donations of unseasoned, uncooked fish welcome

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

VIDEO: Transient orcas spotted near Victoria harbour

Five Star Whale Watching caught video on Thursday afternoon

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Despite resumption of harder workouts, Canadians still not moving enough

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

North Island healthcare advocates demand inquiry into awarding of Campbell River Hospital lab contract

An organization of North Island health care advocates demand an independent investigation… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Most Read