Accumulating snow, adverse weather causes closures across Greater Victoria

Royal Roads, Camosun campuses close

As the snow picks up in Greater Victoria and accumulates on roads, some residents may be facing closures in the region.

Royal Roads University in Colwood closed its campus Tuesday afternoon with the library and recreation centre closing at 1 p.m.

“If you’re on campus, make your way home as soon as possible,” a Facebook post from the university said.

Those parked at the Cedar Building, the Sherman Jen Building, the Boathouse or in the parking lot below Hatley Castle are asked to exit campus using College Drive to Belmont Park. Motorists are being asked to watch for flaggers. Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call campus security at 250-391-2525.

“We’ll update you bright and early tomorrow morning about conditions on campus,” the Facebook post said.

Camosun College said it will also close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday due to to changing weather conditions.

READ ALSO: Victoria homeless advocates desperate for additional shelter space in extreme weather

The Fisher Building foyer at the Lansdowne Campus and the Liz Ashton Centre at the Interurban campus will remain open until 5 p.m.

“Students and employees are urged to be safe and take care,” a statement from Camosun College said.

The college is directing people to camosun.ca for updated information.

According to a tweet from the Victoria Natural History Society, a talk about death cap mushrooms scheduled for Tuesday evening at the University of Victoria has been cancelled due to the weather.

BC Transit updated travellers with a list of routes, detours and cancellations at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Route 43 has been cancelled, route 52 will not do the lagoon loop and will take its regular Stornoway route. Route 54/55 will take its regular Glen Lake route but will not go to Duke Road or William Head using Happy Valley and Metchosin Roads. There will be no Gourman/Goldie loop on route 56/57, routes 59 and 60 will not go to Triangle Mountain and route 64 has no access to East Sooke.

READ ALSO: More snow expected for Greater Victoria

“All other routes are likely running late, so please plan ahead,” a tweet from BC Transit said. Customer alerts will be posted using the NextRide system.

Victoria handyDART services are moving to essential services only, according to a tweet from BC Transit. All customers who are already out will be transported home and non-medical trips will be cancelled.

VicPD and Saanich police also sent out tweets warning people to be careful on their commutes and slow down. VicPD said officers will be out enforcing speed.

An update from the Sooke School District said schools are still open and that the weather as well as the impact on road conditions and bus routes is being monitored. School bus service to Finlayson Arm Road has been cancelled. On Tuesday afternoon, bus 26 will not travel to Stewart Mountain, bus six will not travel on Taylor Way and bus nine will not travel Otter Point Road.

“As always it is up to the parents/guardians whether or not to send your student to school in inclement weather,” a statement from SD62 said. “We understand and support your decisions.”

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a Facebook post from CFB Esquimalt said the Commander gave direction that the base will reduce to minimum manning of critical personnel due to inclement weather and unsafe road travel conditions.

“This includes the CANEX, the museum and the Naden Athletic Centre,” the post said. “Updates will be provided on social media and the base closure information line at 250-363-5000.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine cars slide into ditch, collide on Pat Bay Highway as snow continues
Next story
German media report suggests Greater Victoria losing bid to host 2022 Invictus Games

Just Posted

CRD says recycling trucks may not be able to access residential streets

If pick-ups do not occur tonight residents are asked to store their recycling

Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

Environment Canada said snow will ease Wednesday morning

Victoria homeless advocates desperate for additional shelter space in extreme weather

Current homeless shelters ‘bursting at the seams’

Nine cars slide into ditch, collide on Pat Bay Highway as snow continues

Saanich police blame ‘snow and ice build-up,’ remind drivers to use caution

German media report suggests Greater Victoria losing bid to host 2022 Invictus Games

Duesseldorf’s Lord Mayor is travelling to London Wednesday with press conference scheduled Thursday

VIDEO: A plane hit by birds leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 14

Nanaimo actress cast in first lead role in TV series ‘Nurses’

Sandy Sidhu wanted to work in medicine before her interest in acting took over

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Biologist wants to save Slocan Valley tree that’s likely bear den

Wayne McCrory wants industry to move a planned road

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Death of famed Island artist Modeste mourned

World famous carving talents began under the guidance of high school teacher

Most Read