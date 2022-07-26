Accused expected to plead guilty to murder of Nanaimo teen

Stephen Michael Bacon accused of the murder of Makayla Chang who went missing in 2017

Stephen Michael Bacon’s defence lawyer has submitted an application for Bacon to enter a guilty plea to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang. (File photos)

Stephen Michael Bacon’s defence lawyer has submitted an application for Bacon to enter a guilty plea to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang. (File photos)

Stephen Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is expected to enter a guilty plea at his next appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo.

Bacon, born in 1964, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang who was 16 when she went missing in 2017. Her body was found several months later. Police named Bacon as a person of interest during their investigation in 2019 and he was formally charged with first-degree murder in September 2020.

Bacon, who has been held in a maximum-security prison in Ontario since he was arrested on unrelated charges in 2019, appeared via video in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Monday, July 26, for an application to submit the guilty plea, made on his behalf by his counsel Gilbert Labine.

Bacon had entered a plea of not guilty when he appeared in court in October 2020.

Bacon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15, when the plea is expected to be entered, with sentencing expected to follow Dec. 5.

Details about the case have remained under a publication ban since a preliminary enquiry was held Nov. 1.

READ ALSO: Accused in Makayla Chang murder case makes first court appearance in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtBreaking Newsmurdermurder trialRCMP

Previous story
Young Oak Bay driver ticketed twice in one night for driving without license
Next story
Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

Just Posted

An Oak Bay Police Department officer ticketed a young driver twice in one night last week for driving without a license. (Black Press Media file photo)
Young Oak Bay driver ticketed twice in one night for driving without license

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the rest of the Canadian senior men’s basketball team hit the hardwood Aug. 25 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for opening play in round 2 of the Americas qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Tickets remain to see Canada take on Argentina in 2023 World Cup hoops qualifier

The hot weather forecast for Greater Victoria this week is expected to cause potential delays in recycling collection, according to the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heat wave impacting recycling collection in the CRD this week

A police officer stands near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Victoria homelessness coalition calls for end to stigma after Langley shootings