Accused in B.C. Lapu Lapu crash facing 3 more 2nd-degree murder charges

Kai-Ji Lo was already charged with 8 previous counts in the April 26 attack

The accused in the fatal Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival vehicle attack is now facing three more charges of second-degree murder.

Kai-Ji Lo was charged with these additional counts of second-degree murder on Tuesday (July 22), according to a news release from Vancouver police. Police said the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the additional charges after a review of additional evidence submitted by Vancouver police homicide investigators.

The accused was already facing eight counts of second-degree murder, bringing the total charges to 11.

Lo, 30, was initially charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on April 27, the day after the attack.

