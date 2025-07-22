 Skip to content
Accused in B.C. Lapu Lapu crash facing 3 more 2nd-degree murder charges

Kai-Ji Lo was already charged with 8 previous counts in the April 26 attack
Lauren Collins
250502-bpd-lapulapu-memorial2
A growing memorial for the victims in the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack sits at the corner of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. Friday, May 2 was a provincial day of mournlng and remembrance for the attack that killed 11 and injured at least two dozen others on April 26, 2025.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

The accused in the fatal Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival vehicle attack is now facing three more charges of second-degree murder. 

Kai-Ji Lo was charged with these additional counts of second-degree murder on Tuesday (July 22), according to a news release from Vancouver police. Police said the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the additional charges after a review of additional evidence submitted by Vancouver police homicide investigators.

The accused was already facing eight counts of second-degree murder, bringing the total charges to 11.

Lo, 30, was initially charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on April 27, the day after the attack. 

More to come. 

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
