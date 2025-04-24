 Skip to content
Accused in dangerous driving death in Nanaimo dies in custody

Pre-trial conference for Michael Rennie's case had been scheduled for April 25 in Victoria
Karl Yu
nanaimo-courthouse-006
The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

The man arrested in relation to the crash that killed a Nanaimo soccer administrator has died in custody.

Michael Allison Rennie, who was 60 when he was arrested in 2024, has died, the B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed to the News Bulletin.

Rennie was charged with failing to stop after an accident, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle after a crash that occurred on the Nanaimo Parkway the night of July 19, 2023. Reid Davidson, who was 24, died in the incident. 

The B.C. Coroners Service says it is investigating the incident and the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has been contacted for comment.

In February, Rennie elected for trial by provincial court judge and a pre-trial conference had been scheduled for Friday, April 25, in Victoria.

