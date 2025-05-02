 Skip to content
Accused in deadly Lapu Lapu attack to be sent for psychiatric assessment

Kai-Ji Adam Lo faces 8 counts of second-degree murder in the attack that killed 11 people
Lauren Collins
The accused in the deadly Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival attack will be getting a psychiatric assessment.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, who is facing eight counts of second-degree murder, was ordered to have an in-custody assessment during a court appearance on Friday in Vancouver provincial court.

The court has allowed media to publicly report on the psychiatric assessment, however, the basis for the assessment and why it's necessary, or where it will happen, remains under a publication ban. 

Lo first appeared in court on Sunday, but Friday's (May 2) appearance for a judicial interim release was under a publication ban. His next appearance is set for May 2, also under a publication ban.

Eleven people were killed – seven women, two men, one non-binary person and a five-year-old girl – and at least two dozen more were injured, ranging in age from 22 months old to 60 years old, when a Lo is alleged to have driven an SUV through the crowd at the Vancouver festival on Saturday, April 26. 

Lo, who had a valid B.C. driver's licence at the time of the incident, was arrested at the scene. 

Vancouver police have said more charges are expected, but Sgt. Steve Addison could not say what those charges could be. 

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
