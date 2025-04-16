 Skip to content
Accused in fatal shooting outside Nanaimo fast-food restaurant denied bail

Ronald Joseph Campbell previously charged with first-degree murder
Karl Yu
Police at the scene of a shooting at Rock City Centre in May 2021. (News Bulletin file photo)

The man charged in the shooting death of another man outside a Wendy's restaurant in Nanaimo in 2021 has been denied bail.

Ronald Joseph Campbell, 42, was previously charged with first-degree murder related to a May 2021 shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of Rock City Centre. Justice Andrew Majawa denied the accused's bail request Wednesday, April 16, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo.

The judge's reasons, along with evidence presented at the hearing, are under a publication ban, but the accused will remain in custody. The Supreme Court justice said that the accused is innocent until proven guilty, but thresholds related to public safety and confidence in the justice system were not met.

Nick Barber is Crown counsel and Ben Lynskey appeared on behalf of Jordan Watt, Campbell's legal counsel.

A preliminary inquiry, to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial, is scheduled to begin Sept. 2. If the case does proceed to trial, it will likely be heard in front of a jury.

 

 

 

Karl Yu

About the Author: Karl Yu

I joined Black Press in 2010 and cover education, court and RDN. I am a Ma Murray and CCNA award winner.
