Justin James Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom via video conference for the first time Tuesday morning on two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Justin James Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom via video conference for the first time Tuesday morning on two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Accused vows to represent himself in Crofton double murder case

Justin James Dodd makes first court appearance on charges via video conference

Justin James Dodd says he intends to represent himself on two second-degree murder charges connected to the bodies of two men found dead inside a Crofton residence on Oct. 23.

Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom for the first time on the charges Tuesday morning via video conference from an undisclosed location.

“These are allegations,” he said when addressed by Judge Roger Cutler. “I know I didn’t do anything so I don’t need a lawyer.”

Cutler immediately advised him to reconsider.

“I do encourage you to seek counsel,” he said. “Many people who are innocent or believe they’re innocent seek counsel. This is a serious matter.”

Dodd was undeterred.

After respectfully acknowledging Cutler’s advice, “I ultimately choose to represent myself,” he reiterated.

Crown Counsel is still gathering information on the case and it was adjourned for three weeks to Nov. 23.

“This will likely go forward with a preliminary hearing,” Cutler told Dodd. “I won’t take your plea today.”

Crown Counsel Jody Patsch said the case would be reviewed before the next court appearance and disclosure provided.

Tom and Brad Johnson were both found dead in a home at 6848 Crofton Road and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP immediately determined their deaths to be homicides. Dodd was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

The investigation into the incident that claimed the lives of the two men has been ongoing.

Related story: ‘They both had such big hearts’: Father and son identified as victims in Crofton killings

Courtdouble murder

 

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead Oct. 23. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead Oct. 23. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver
Next story
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

Just Posted

The Community Social Planning Council of Greater Victoria has released its 2021 living wage report, showing that two parents in a four-person family need to earn $20.46 an hour to meet basic needs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Family living wage jumps to $20.46 in Greater Victoria

The federal government announced Tuesday that Victoria International Airport, among eight airports across Canada, can reopen for international air travel effective Nov. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria International Airport cleared for international travel

Fireworks were launched into a crowd of partygoers at the University of Victoria during Halloween weekend gatherings that saw crowds of up to 1,000 young persons. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Police step up enforcement after fireworks discharged at University of Victoria partygoers

The Parole Board of Canada has ordered Kenneth Jacob Fenton, right, to return to a community residential facility after living on his own for some months. Fenton was convicted in 2017 on charges relating to the death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford man in Sarah Beckett drunk driving death returned to halfway house