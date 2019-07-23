Active police incident in Langford prompts police to request nearby residents stay inside

West Shore RCMP ask public to avoid Station Avenue and Peatt Road area

West Shore RCMP remain tight-lipped about the heavy police presence in Langford Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m. RCMP responded to a police incident on Meaford Avenue near Peatt Road and have since blocked off surrounding streets including Orono and Station Avenue, Phipps Road and Ravilo Place.

Military police, the canine unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) are all on scene.

“We ask that the public remain patient with police and stay away from the area during our investigation,” said West Shore Const. Nancy Saggar in a press release. “The West Shore RCMP will provide updates as they come in.”

Police are asking residents in the area to stay inside of their homes.

More to come.


