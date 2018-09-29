Active police scene in the 3900-block of Carey Rd. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

UPDATE: Man suffers serious injuries, police investigating at Carey Road in Saanich

3900-block of Carey Rd blocked to traffic

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, a forensic team is on the scene and detectives are on their way to Carey Road in Saanich.

An active police scene has closed down the 3900-block of Carey Road.

Saanich Police say they arrived at 3:18 p.m. to “a serious incident” and are currently holding the scene. A K-9 unit was at the location, but has since left.

The area has been taped off and police are rerouting traffic. People are being asked to stay clear of the area.

More to come.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
