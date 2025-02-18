Adam Palmer, Vancouver’s police chief for the past decade, to retire in April

Palmer has spent 37 years with the department, says he will reveal his next role soon

Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer says he will retire at the end of April after 37 years with the department.

Palmer announced his decision while standing next to Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim a police headquarters on Tuesday, saying the decision and timing is “100 per cent” on his terms.

The chief started his career in the Vancouver department in 1987 and spent the next 13 years as a patrol officer, then worked his way up to the top job in May 2015.

He says that his career has been full of ups and downs, crises, challenges, laughter and tears, but it has been “incredibly rewarding,” and he would do it all over again “without thinking twice.”

Palmer says he will be doing something else following his retirement, but can’t disclose what that will be, only saying that the information will be released in the next week or so.

Along the way, the chief says he has met “exceptional” team members, and civilian professionals who give so much of themselves to help others in times of danger and crisis.

The department’s executive remuneration and expenses summary says Palmer earned more than $378,000 in 2021.