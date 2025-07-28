Alberta byelection to use adapted write-in ballot after influx of candidates

More than 200 candidates, including around 190 from an electoral reform campaign, prompt Elections Canada to modify the ballot format

On July 28, Elections Canada announced that due to a "higher than usual number of candidates," electors voting in the upcoming byelection in the Battle River–Crowfoot riding will be using an adapted ballot.

Instead of the usual list-style ballot where electors would check off their preferred candidate, the adapted ballot will feature a blank space for the elector to write in the name of their choice.

The release announcing the change notes that as long as a voter's intention is clear, the vote will be counted, regardless of whether the name is misspelt.

To be counted, the ballot must include the name of a specific candidate. If the voter wishes, they can add the party as well, but ballots just listing the party will not be counted.

A full list of candidates will be available at each voting table for voters to double-check and find the name of the candidate of their choice.

"Elections Canada is aware that the changes to the ballot may reduce its accessibility for some electors," notes the release. "All regular accessibility tools will still be available, but some of them, such as the braille list of candidates and adapted braille voting template, will only be available on election day."

Those who need extra support when voting are welcome to bring a friend or family member to assist them. The release notes that election workers are also available to help.

Voters who wish to do so may vote by special ballot at the local Elections Canada office, and they may also apply by Aug. 12 to vote by mail.

Elections Canada notes that due to the large number of candidates, results for the byelection may be delayed.

As of July 28, there are over 200 people confirmed on the ballot, including Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, representatives from all the major parties, several independents actively campaigning in the riding, and around 190 candidates put on the Longest Ballot Committee, which is using long ballots to push electoral reform.