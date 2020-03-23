Add playgrounds to the list of off-limit places in Oak Bay

Oak Bay joined its neighbouring municipalities and the Greater Victoria School District in closing playgrounds on March 20.

While provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry maintains that being outside is healthy, the concept of social distancing didn’t click right away for members and visitors to Oak Bay.

Oak Bay is posting ongoing updates to its emergency web page at oakbay.ca/covid-19.

Playgrounds are the latest closure in Oak Bay in addition to municipal hall (services available online and by phone) and all recreation centres. All schools will remain closed when spring break ends on March 27.

As of Monday, Oak Bay’s Municipal Transfer Station at the Public Works Yard is still open for recycling, garbage and garden waste drop-off.

All parks and beaches remain open through all outdoor facilities such as Henderson golf pitch and putt are closed and baseball diamonds are closed.

The District reminds residents to be diligent in practising social distancing at a minimum distance of two metres (six feet); washing hands frequently; staying home as much as possible; staying home if sick; cancelling gatherings and complying with the travel advisories and orders for self-isolation.

