Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Drivers now have access to more eyes on the Malahat and on the highway to Sooke – where traffic is frequently held up by rush hour, construction and crashes – with the installation of five new DriveBC webcams.

Of the new webcams, where one can view highway conditions, traffic, and weather information at a glance, four have been installed on the Malahat and one has been installed on Highway 14 near Sooke.

On the Malahat, two have been placed at Aspen Road, one facing north and one south, with the other two placed at Tunnel Hill.

On Highway 14 near Sooke, there was already a camera at Lazzar Road looking west, and a new one has been put in showing the view east.

While the DriveBC website lists these webcams as new, Black Press is awaiting confirmation on when they were installed.

