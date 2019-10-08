Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

A Victoria man, with a lengthy criminal history, will see more jail time for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine after being sentenced in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Tuesday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A Victoria man, with a lengthy criminal history, will see more jail time for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine after being sentenced in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Tuesday morning.

Richard Anthony D’Allesandro was found guilty on Sept. 3 for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The judge noted D’Allesandro’s struggle with addiction was reflected in his criminal record and fueled his trafficking operation but stated that it “cuts both ways,” adding that while he has faced barriers in life, so have the people he sold fentanyl to. A lack of evidence in regards to his rehabilitation effort was noted as a aggravating factor in sentencing.

Last October, a confidential informant notified Victoria police of suspicious activity occurring at D’Allesandro’s residence on Johnson Street — a supportive housing complex run by the Portland Hotel Society for former residents of tent city.

Police reviewed eight hours of surveillance footage taken from the hallway outside D’Allesandro’s unit and noted an unusually high volume of visitors who would only stay for short periods of time.

Two days later police executed a search of the unit and found a large amount of drugs including 21.7 grams of a heroin fentanyl mixture, along with knives, three scales, a number of dime bags, a book safe with thousands of dollars in small bills and a number of gifts, ID and credit cards that did not belong to D’Allesandro — including a Camosun College ID card.

The judge stated that while D’Allesandro was a street level dealer, the large volume of substances and the amount of cash found indicates a level of sophistication to his operation.

D’Allesandro has spent 338 days in pre-trial custody, credited at time and a half — meaning he will spend another two years and 233 days in jail.

In February of 2017, D’Allesandro was freed from jail because no sheriffs were available at the Victoria courthouse but in April 2018 he was ordered back to court in a separate case involving charges of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.