Additional COVID-19 exposures reported at two Saanich schools

Additional COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Arbutus Global Middle School and Mount Doug Secondary School.

The schools were first added to a growing list of Greater Victoria school exposures late last week, with potential exposure dates first reported as April 1 at Arbutus and April 6 at Mount Doug. Now, the Greater Victoria School District says staff and students may also have been exposed to different COVID-19 cases on April 6 at Arbutus and April 7 and 8 at Mount Doug.

Island Health is conducting contact tracing in all cases and will notify anyone who is at a high risk of having been exposed.

Parents and students are asked to monitor carefully for any symptoms of the virus and stay home if they do appear. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

There are 11 other Greater Victoria school exposures currently being monitored, including Esquimalt High School with potential exposure dates on April 7 to 9; Glanford Middle School with a potential exposure date of April 7; Edward Milne Community School with a potential exposure date of April 7; Frank Hobbs Elementary School with a potential exposure date of April 7; Colquitz Middle School with a potential exposure date of April 6; Victoria High School with potential exposure dates of April 6 to 7; Belmont Secondary School with potential exposure dates of March 31 and April 1 and 6; Oaklands Elementary School with potential exposures dates of March 29 to 31; Cedar Hill Middle School with potential exposures dates of March 29 to 31 and April 1; and Oak Bay High School with a potential exposure date of March 30.

