‘Adored’: Victoria restaurant named as one of Canada’s most romantic now closing forever

A Victoria restaurant that made a prestigious list in 2022 and known for sustainable menu items has announced it is closing forever.

Agrius Restaurant announced “with a heavy heart” that its last service will be this Sunday, Jan. 15. This comes after being named in February 2022 to OpenTables top-100 most romantic restaurants in Canada.

The blame was placed on inflation.

“This has been a very difficult and heartbreaking decision,” management announced on the restaurant’s Instagram account. “We have been so lucky to work with some of the greatest people from this city and beyond, who have consistently showed up and produced such great food and service. We have worked very, very hard to try to create more sustainable model for local food: from farmers and producers to the staff working in front and back of house, but in the current climate, this has proven to be incredibly difficult.

“With the impact of inflation and the increasing difficulties inherently involved with running a restaurant, we have got to a point where it is no longer financially viable and we are not able to operate any longer. We will be continuing with our ethos by focusing our efforts on our bakery, cafe and brunch services.”

Many customers posted heartfelt reactions to the announcement.

“I visited Victoria for my birthday a month before the first covid shutdown and came upon this restaurant – the food was perfect, delicious, fairly-priced and exactly what I look for,” wrote one customer. “I just adored this place and kept hoping to be able to come back.”

The Instagram post hinted that Agrius could make a comeback one day.

“ In the future, if the social and economic environment seem like they would support a restaurant focused on serving food from local farms and creating a positive environment around food service we still feel a deep love and desire to see this. We hope that you will continue to support the other incredible local restaurants we have been lucky to share this city with.”

