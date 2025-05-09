Adult salmon makes historic swim into upper Columbia River system

It's the first time in 85 years a salmon has been spotted in an Arrow Lakes spawning tributary

It’s a big win for an Indigenous-led salmon reintroduction initiative: an adult female sockeye salmon was spotted in a creek north of Castlegar, the first recorded return to an Arrow Lakes spawning tributary in over 85 years.

Bringing the Salmon Home: The Columbia River Salmon Reintroduction Initiative is a collaboration between the Syilx Okanagan Nation, Secwépemc Nation, and Ktunaxa Nation, in partnership with British Columbia and Canada. After six years of efforts, salmon are finally swimming again in the upper Columbia River.

Last summer, the technical team translocated 57 adult sockeye from the Okanagan, releasing them into the Arrow Lakes Reservoir. These special fish are the first adult sockeye to freely swim in the Arrow Lakes since 1938, when salmon were extirpated from the upper Columbia after the Grand Coulee Dam was constructed.

In November, an adult female made history: Okanagan Nation Alliance Fisheries staff spotted her spawning in Kuskanax Creek.

“This moment is the result of generations of leadership and unwavering commitment by the Syilx Okanagan, Secwépemc, and Ktunaxa Nations,” reads a statement from the initiative shared with the Valley Voice.

The Tri-Nation Technical Working Group, with the guidance of Elders and Knowledge Keepers, is hard at work on several studies to introduce and track juvenile and adults salmon movements. The female sockeye is part of the study, equipped with an acoustic tracker.

In the last year, cultural gatherings have brought together Elders, youth, and community members to honour salmon with ceremonies, storytelling, and connection. The Secwépemc Nation hosted the second Tri-Nation Cultural Gathering, which strengthened bonds between Nations and deepened their collective vision. The Salmon Warriors Gathering saw youth working alongside scientists in the river and hatchery, preparing the next generation salmon and stewards.

Going into its seventh year, the initiative will continue building on cultural teachings and innovative science to restore salmon to the upper Columbia River.