The worst year on record for weather-related cancellations was 2012, when BC Ferries cancelled 905 sailings. (Black Press Media File)

Adverse weather cancelled more than 900 ferry sailings in 2012

Less than three weeks into January, BC Ferries has cancelled more than 230 sailings

The highest number of recorded weather-related cancellations by BC Ferries is 905, according to Chelsea Carlson, manager of communication with BC Ferries. The figure stems from 2012, with available records going back to 1999. The average number of weather-related cancellations is 425 and as of early this week, BC Ferries had cancelled 237 sailings because of weather across all routes. There have been additional cancellations since following adverse weather Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

BC Ferries has also confirmed that the serious motor vehicle accident on the Tsawwassen causeway on Jan. 13 and adverse weather, delayed crew members arriving for work.

“Yes, we did have delayed crew members as well as due to the recent weather,” said Carlson. “The safety of our customers and crews is our top priority. When a crew member is delayed or unable to make it to the vessel in time for the scheduled sailing, we attempt to find another crew member when possible. These situations are rare.”

Most Read