This image shows northbound traffic on Highway 17 looking to turn west onto Keating Cross Road (far right top corner), crossing the southbound lane on Highway 17. A new “flyover” overpass promises to ease delays and improve safety. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

This image shows northbound traffic on Highway 17 looking to turn west onto Keating Cross Road (far right top corner), crossing the southbound lane on Highway 17. A new “flyover” overpass promises to ease delays and improve safety. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Advocacy group calls for full interchange at Central Saanich’s Keating Cross Road

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls chosen solution ‘half a solution’

A watchdog group questions the design of a planned “flyover” overpass where Keating Cross Road meets Highway 17, promising to improve traffic in Central Saanich.

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria appears especially critical of the choice to forego a “full movement interchange” at that intersection, which has increasingly become a bottle neck for highway traffic.

The group points to portions of a planning report from 2017 that identify such a full movement interchange (which appears under the heading of Concept 2) as the preferred option of Central Saanich and Highway 17 Joint Peninsula Taskforce, a group consisting of councillors and community members from Central Saanich, North Saanich, Sidney, and the Tsawout First Nation with the District of Saanich as an observer.

The group says a full interchange would help address traffic on Keating Cross heading north on Highway 17, rather than just traffic coming off Keating Cross Road heading south, as the chosen option, which the group describes as half solution.

“Keating Cross is the primary access for major tourism attractions (one million people annually just visit Butchart Gardens) and it’s home to half of all manufacturing in the region which promises to be an economic growth engine for years,” the group said in a statement. “That said, northbound industrial vehicles, semi trailer transports, tour buses, and private vehicles are routed through residential streets to get to the Island View intersection.”

RELATED: Public asked for comment on proposed overpass for Pat Bay in Central Saanich

This reality raises safety concerns as northbound traffic coming off Keating Cross would travel past Keating Elementary School.

“How many millions have we spent, and rightly so, to make our schools safe?” the statement reads. “Facing the potential of untold tragedy involving children, who among us want a ‘half a solution’ decision on our conscience?”

The group also argues that a full movement interchange could accommodate bicycle and pedestrian facilities connecting the eastern and western areas of the municipality, improvements now deferred.

While historically critical of excessive government spending and regulation, Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria appear to argue that authorities are penny wise and pound foolish when it comes to the overpass, which is estimated to cost $44 million.

RELATED:Work gets underway on Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

RELATED:Federal funding paves way for Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

A petition – so far signed by more than 300 people – also questions the chosen option, but it remains uncertain whether these concerns will make a difference as preliminary work on the project is underway.

Britt Burnham, Central Saanich’s manager of community services, said the municipality encourages all groups and individuals to provide feedback to the province by March 24.

To learn more about the proposed improvements and submit feedback visit www2.gov.bc.ca.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to the province as well as the municipality for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria have been critical of the decision to fix traffic problems along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road in Central with a ‘Flyover’ overpass with this picture showing the flyover overpass in Kelowna near the campus of the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria have been critical of the decision to fix traffic problems along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road in Central with a ‘Flyover’ overpass with this picture showing the flyover overpass in Kelowna near the campus of the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Previous story
Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death
Next story
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Just Posted

People are invited to comment on proposed safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) northbound at Keating Cross Road until March 24. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Advocacy group calls for full interchange at Central Saanich’s Keating Cross Road

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls chosen solution ‘half a solution’

Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, stands at the top of Beacon Hill Loop in Meeqan, one of 12 significant cultural sites along the new Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Songhees marine trail celebrates living history of Lekwungen people

Provincial funding boosts 12-stop marine tourism program set to open in 2022

The City of Colwood recently allocated up to $488,000 from the Affordable Housing Reserve Fund towards supporting the redevelopment of Colwood Lodge. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Colwood pitches up to $488,000 towards affordable housing project

Colwood Lodge to be redeveloped into 15-storey building

Friends have identified the man killed in Friday’s shooting in Metchosin as Shane Wilson. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)
Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death

Man killed on Sooke Road Friday night identified by friends

Fire Chief Darren Hughes, right, pulls the old Firemans Park sign off ahead of the parks name change. The new sign for Firefighters Park is coming. (Oak Bay Fire Department Twitter)
Oak Bay changes the name of Fireman’s Park

New sign for Firefighter’s Park on the way

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
21-year-old motorbike rider dies after crash with ATV on Nanaimo back road

Incident happened Sunday afternoon near Boomerang Lake

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 are easing in parts of Ontario and Quebec and all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet

Americans who have waited two weeks since their second required shot can spend time with other immunized people

Most Read