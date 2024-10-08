Advocacy group issues $1K reward after 2 poached bears found in B.C. river

Fishing guide found bears floating in Harrison River without paws and gallbladders

Editor's note: Be advised that this story contains elements some readers may find disturbing.

Sturgeon fishing guide Yves Bisson says he is heartbroken by a gruesome discovery along the river where he's worked for the last 22 years.

Over the weekend, he was fishing in the Harrison River close to Agassiz and Chilliwack, when he noticed something black floating in the current. It turned out to be two bears who had been recently killed.

"I thought maybe it was a garbage bag," he said in a phone interview with Black Press. He decided to boat over and pick out whatever trash it might be. But when he got closer, he realized it was more likely a bear.

"And when I got there, it was two bears and they were tied to each other (with rope)," he said. "And then I saw all the paws cut off."

He took photos and videos of what he'd found, unsure what to do about it.

"I've never seen this is in 22 years of guiding," he said. In addition to the paws missing, the bellies were "split open."

After a day of thinking about this incident, and growing more concerned, he posted the images to his Instagram. His followers flooded him with advice and information, which led him to calling the B.C. Conservation Office to report the apparent poaching.

"There was an outpouring, and people told me to call my conservation officer," he said.

Pretty soon, an advocacy group called The Fur-Bearers heard about the incident. On Tuesday afternoon, they confirmed that they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individual(s) responsible for the death and dismemberment of the two bears.

Lesley Fox, executive director of the The Fur-Bearers said that they are hopeful someone in the area has information that can push the B.C. Conservation's investigation forward. Being able to offer a reward helps get the information spread out further, she said, while also reminding potential offenders that the wider community is paying attention to illegal activities.

Bisson said he caught the bears about halfway down the Harrison River, which runs from Harrison Lake to the Fraser River. He said it could have come from the lake or somewhere in the upper half of the river.

He said the whole experience has left him sad, as someone who has devoted his career to conservation in the area. The one positive thing is that he didn't have clients in the boat with him at the time.

"That would have ruined a trip," he said, and often his clients are hoping not just to catch sturgeon but to also see bears along the riverside in their natural state.

And while he is aware of poaching, he's never seen signs of it in the past. He was heartened by the outpouring of comments on his social media.

"It surprised me how many people cared so deeply about it, and how sad they are about it, including myself," he said. "Poaching is a bigger issue than I thought."

He called the whole thing "tragic," especially along the river where he's fished nearly every day for more than two decades.

Fox said The Fur-Bearers hope that providing a monetary reward will increase awareness about poaching, and that people will take a second look at any security camera footage they may have.

Even something that seems small can be a puzzle piece for investigators, she said.

Having paws, and likely gallbladders, removed is a sign that the bears were poached, Fox confirmed.

"It's such a distressing example of what is obviously a big problem in B.C., and arguably Canada," she said.

And while her organizations works to spread awareness, Fox underlined that anyone with information about poaching should call B.C. Conservation or the RAPP line with all the details.

She said there are cameras everywhere these days, including for research projects, home security and businesses.

"It is worth taking another look at that footage," she said. "Even if it seems minor when all the puzzle pieces fit together it can really move the investigation forward. Every little bit helps, and we're really hopeful that someone saw something."

She added that it's important everyone is more bear aware right now, as black bears are currently "on the move" preparing for colder winter months ahead.

Anyone with information can call the RAPP hotline (toll-free in B.C.): 1-877-952-7277 (1-877-952-RAPP)