Advocates say fate of B.C. public health hangs on election

BC Health Coalition chalenging the parties to speel out their plans in 6 key areas

A health-care advocacy group wants to know where British Columbia politicians stand on six key issues ahead of an election it says will decide the future of public health in the province.

The BC Health Coalition wants improved access to care for seniors, universal access to essential medicine, better access to primary care, reduced surgery wait times, and sustainable working conditions for health-care workers.

It also wants pledges to protect funding for public health care, asking candidates to phase out contracts to profit-driven corporate providers it says are draining funds from public services.

The coalition’s director of policy and campaigns Ayendri Riddell says in a statement that British Columbians need to know if parties will commit to solutions “beyond the political slogans” in campaigning for the Oct. 19 election.

The NDP platform includes immediate provisional licences for doctors, nurses and midwives trained in Canada, and the same licences in six weeks for professionals trained in some regions outside of the country.

The B.C. Conservatives say they will offer care through both public and non-governmental facilities, and will implement a “wait time guarantee” for services.

B.C.’s Greens want to establish a network of 93 community health centres across the province.