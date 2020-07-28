An affordable housing project will soon bring 64 new rental homes to Victoria. The project, located at 2570 Fifth Street, is set to provide affordable homes for those with household incomes between $48,000 and $100,000 annually. (Photo contributed by Aryze Developments)

Affordable rental home project under construction in Victoria

HousingHub project to bring 64 new affordable rental spaces by Spring 2021

  • Jul. 28, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • News

An affordable housing project will soon bring 64 new rental homes to Victoria.

The project, located at 2570 Fifth Street, is set to provide affordable homes for those with household incomes between $48,000 and $100,000 annually. There will be various types of spaces available, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes.

“People need and deserve safe and secure housing, but finding affordable housing has been a challenge for many in our community,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake.

The bottom floor of the project will be leased by the Vancouver Island School of Art.

“Everyone deserves a good home,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

“We’re grateful for the province’s creativity in partnering with the private sector to help us reach our goal of creating more affordable rental homes in Victoria.”

The cost of each rental space will vary, but for a studio will be about $1,000 to $1,215 per month, one-bedroom about $1,375, two-bedroom $2,100, and three bedrooms will cost approximately $1,125 and $2,500 per month.

The project is being built through BC Housing’s HousingHub program, in partnership with Aryze Developments. HousingHub is providing up to $17.2 million towards construction of the project, which is aimed to be completed by spring next year.

Including these homes, the province is looking to build more than 3,400 affordable homes in the Capitol Regional District.

For more information, please visit www.bchousing.org.

ALSO READ: B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations
Next story
Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Just Posted

Esquimalt Ribfest 2020 cancelled by COVID-19

Organizers had hoped for a ‘pandemic shift’

Affordable rental home project under construction in Victoria

HousingHub project to bring 64 new affordable rental spaces by Spring 2021

MISSING: Victoria police seek man with Saskatchewan licence plate, travelling with dog

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in locating Tanner Afseth

Business owner sends Victoria police image of break and enter suspect, leads to arrest

A break and enter happened in the 600-block of Garbally Road on Tuesday morning

Victoria granted injunction to move tenters in Beacon Hill Park to less sensitive areas

Mayor Lisa Helps says she recognizes the move will be to ‘more visible’ areas

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries suggests reservations, travelling at night, taking alternate routes

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii at a remote fishing lodge

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Most Read