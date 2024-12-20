Missing dog home for the holidays after being lost for 27 days in Kelowna

Lyle, the pup who escaped from a Paws it Forward foster home 27 days ago, is once again cozy and warm

After 27 days on his own, Lyle – the pup who escaped from his foster family – is finally safe and sound.

"Today at 6:02 p.m.we caught him," said Charlotte, one of the founders of the Kelowna-based animal rescue charity Paws It Forward. She asked to have her last name be withheld from publication for privacy concerns.

"We can finally rest," said Charlotte in a message to Black Press while an exhausted Lyle lay bundled in a blanket on another volunteer's lap.

Charlotte, fellow Paws it Forward volunteers and dedicated community members have spent every available moment scouring the city for the evasive brown poodle mix.

Lyle escaped on November 22, and apart from a few sightings, had been quietly surviving in Kelowna's north end.

"We have just been in awe of the community support this past month. It was a massive job with over a hundred volunteers getting together to help us bring Lyle home. We wouldn't have been able to do it without the community members who called us every time they had a sighting," said Charlotte.

She said that the volunteers were tireless as they walked for hours every day, hung posters, and went door-knocking in areas where Lyle may have been spotted.

One man volunteered his time and his drone to help in the search.

"Our team at paws it forward is so grateful to all who helped."

The team would like to extend their gratitude to a man who lives in the Glenmore area named Mike. He had been feeding the nervous pup for the past few weeks, unable to catch him and unaware that Lyle was a sought-after missing dog.

Once Mike learned that Lyle was a lost foster dog from Paws It Forward, he invited the team of volunteers onto his property to set up cameras and a trap.

Lyle is now safe and warm and appears to be in good health. He will visit a veterinarian for a check-up after his wild adventure.

Tonight, Lyle and all the volunteers who have spent the last 27 days searching, will finally sleep soundly.

Paws it Forward currently has approximately 100 dogs in foster care homes who are looking for a loving family. To learn more visit pawsitforward.org.