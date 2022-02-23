After 90-minute search, Oak Bay resident finds, returns home missing man with dementia

Oak Bay Police Department briefs for the week of Feb. 14 to 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police and the community made quick work finding a missing man Feb. 19. Oak Bay Police Department was called around 5 p.m. for a 74-year-old man with dementia missing from his home.

Officers and residents started the search and the man was found and returned home by another local 90 minutes later.

Very happy to report that our missing male has returned home safely. That's always such a relief. Thank you for your assistance.🙏 — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) February 20, 2022

Online RV sale likely a scam

An Oak Bay resident looking for a little recreation suffered a cash loss after a scam reported to police Feb. 14. After finding a motorhome online, a resident sent $16,000 by wire transfer for the purchase, which is likely fraudulent, police said in a news release.

$300 shades reported swiped

Police seek a suspect after a report someone stole sunglasses from a business on Oak Bay Avenue.

The suspect is described from surveillance footage as a Black man with a medium build wearing a blue disposable mask, black hoodie and carrying a stop sign. The sunglasses are described as Maui Jim Byron Bays worth about $300.

Officer issues 90-day driving ban

A driver stopped for speeding faces both that ticket and a 30-day vehicle impound. An Oak Bay officer stopped the driver near Foul Bay Road and Carnarvon Street on Feb 17. During the stop, the officer noted an odour of alcohol. After roadside screening, the 53-year-old man was issued a 90-driving prohibition, speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded.

Identity thief targets $41

Police await surveillance camera footage after an identity theft reported in Oak Bay Feb. 16. A resident discovered his passport, study permit and B.C. ID stolen. He later received a phone call from the bank advising someone tried to use the identification to withdraw $41 from his account.

Anyone with information on this or any crime is asked to call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-480-3260 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

