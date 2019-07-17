Afternoon crashes tangle Wednesday traffic in Victoria

Victoria Police were kept busy with a pair of rush hour crashes Wednesday.

VicPD officers responded to a vehicle on its side near the intersection of Douglas Street and Chatham around 4:30. In a similar time frame, police were called to the corner of Douglas and Larch.

Crashes were cleared shortly after 5 p.m.

READ ALSO: VicPD, Oak Bay Bicycles surprise youth with new bike after his stolen and damaged