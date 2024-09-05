Agassiz-area man charged in partner's death

Fredrick Paul Terry, 36, in custody

A suspect has been charged in the death of Vanessa Terry.

Fredrick Paul Charlie, 36, is in custody pending his first court appearance on one count of second-degree murder.

“Incidents of intimate partner violence are tragic and have devastating, long-lasting effects on families and communities,'" said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesperson Cpl. Chase Smith. "IHIT would like to extend our condolences to Ms. Terry’s loved ones and community.”

On April 6, the Agassiz RCMP were called to a residence on the 8200 block of Charles Drive on the Seabird Island (Sq'éwqel) First Nation, after a report of a sudden death. Police found 33-year-old Terry deceased.

In July, IHIT renewed a call for information concerning Terry's death, encouraging community members with any information to come forward.

IHIT worked with the Agassiz RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the B.C. Coroners Service on this investigation.