Agassiz RCMP rescue stranded swimmers on Harrison Lake

Officers discovered exhausted swimmers while training

While working through a training exercise on Harrison Lake, Agassiz RCMP officers came to rescue of a group of exhausted swimmers who had been pushed away from the shore by the wind.

According to a July 5 release from the Agassiz RCMP, officers on the lake discovered a group of people on flotation devices who were stranded on the water while training on Wednesday, July 3. RCMP officers used a throw line to tow the group to safety.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andy Lot said pool floats, inflatable rafts and water wings cannot be considered safety devices when out on any body of water.

"While they reduce the effort required for swimming, they do not eliminate the risk," Lot said. "I urge everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying our beautiful lake. Always wear a life jacket, stay within designated swimming areas, and keep an eye on changing weather conditions. Let’s work together to ensure that everyone’s time on the water is both safe and fun."

The Agsasiz RCMP recommends the following tips while out on the water.