Aggravated assault suspect wanted in Langley is in BC, Mounties say

Police say Dustin Erich Jones is dangerous and should not be approached

Langley RCMP are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Dustin Erich Jones, 38, is also wanted for mischief under $5,000, said Sgt. Zynal Sharoom, spokesperson for the Langley Mounties.

Jones is described as a white male, 6'0" tall, weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a dragon on the left side of his chest.

Sharoom said Jone is believed to be somewhere in British Columbia.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call their local police department immediately, Sharoom said.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2024-3168.

According to the online court record system, the offences for which Jones is charged took place around Jan. 31, 2024.

He was charged last September, but does not appear to have ever been in court before a judge yet.

Persons charged with crimes are considered not guilty until proven otherwise in a court of law.