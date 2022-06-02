Aggressive black bear charges toward hiker at Langford area park

Incident happened in the parking lot around 3 p.m. on June 1

The public is being warned after a concerning interaction between a hiker and a black bear at Mount Wells Regional Park on Wednesday.

The “aggressive” bear charged at a hiker who was exiting their vehicle in the main parking lot around 3 p.m., West Shore RCMP said Wednesday evening.

Conservation officers were notified and the police attended the scene. The RCMP has not released any further details about the incident.

