Aggressive cougar prompts closure of part of popular Nanaimo-area trail

Multiple sightings called in, including report that animal is guarding a kill
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
mt-benson-falls
Ammonite Falls Regional Trail is closed between the Creekside trailhead and the falls viewpoint within Benson Creek Falls Regional Park. (Jessica Durling/ News Bulletin)

A cougar displaying aggressive behaviour on a popular hiking trail near Nanaimo has prompted the regional district to temporarily issue a closure. 

In a news release, the Regional District of Nanaimo stated that the cougar was first spotted on Jan. 1 displaying aggressive behaviour at hikers on the Ammonite Falls trail. In the following days, additional sightings were reported including that the cougar was guarding a kill in the area.

As a result, the section between the Creekside trailhead and the falls viewpoint within Benson Creek Falls Regional Park is closed until further notice.

The district said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified and warning signs have been posted at the trailheads. The public is asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups, leashing pets and carrying bear spray.

For more tips, the district recommends visiting http://wildsafebc.com.

