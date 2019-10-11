‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

B.C. conservation officers are warning hikers who regularly visit a Whistler trail to be vigilant after an “aggressive” owl attacked a runner recently.

According to a statement posted to the Resort Municipality of Whistler website on Monday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received a report of a Barred Owl which attacked a runner along the Don’t Look Back trail on Sproatt Mountain.

The runner received minor injuries.

Officials have asked outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the trail and use caution when accessing nearby trails.

Aggressive wildlife found across the province can be reported to the conservation officer service at 1-877-952-7277.

Most Read