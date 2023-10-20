‘Aggressive’ wolf-dog hybrid reported on the loose outside of Parksville

B.C. Conservation Service aware of animal released by an owner

There’s a wolf-dog hybrid on the loose in a rural area just outside Parksville and at least one resident says they have witnessed aggressive behaviour.

Vaughan Roberts has encountered the animal twice at the end of Springhill Road, close to Ascent Helicopters, since late August. He said he was forced to drive it away by throwing rocks at it after the large animal chased his dogs.

“It’s behaving like a wolf. It’s been out in that area for quite a while now,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately it’s scaring a lot of people.”

B.C. Conservation Service (COS) said it has received reports of a wolf-dog hybrid being released in the area by an owner.

COS said, in a statement to the PQB News, “this animal is not considered wildlife or a Controlled Alien Species as defined under regulation, so does not fall under the jurisdiction of the COS.”

Roberts said the animal is hanging around a vacant tract of industrial land and some forested Crown land. On one occasion the animal followed him and his dogs as they made their way out of the area.

“Somebody’s got to do something about it because this thing shouldn’t be out there,” he said.

COS said it is not involved in efforts to “capture or address” the animals and the public is encouraged to report their concerns to local domestic animal control.

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s website directs residents who encounter aggressive dogs or dogs at large to Coastal Animal Control Services of BC at 1-888-754-1397 or cacs@telus.net.