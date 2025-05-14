Deal struck to end blockade at B.C. Highway 1 bridge project in Sicamous

Blockade launched in response to 'repeated exclusion, broken agreements, systemic disregard'

An agreement between the province and local First Nations has brought an end to a blockade at the Bruhn Bridge construction project by Sicamous.

The Highway 1 crossing was again open to traffic Tuesday evening, May 13, with full scheduled closures continuing from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until May 16, and resuming on May 20.

Sicamous RCMP informed the Observer on Tuesday that they'd received notification from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit that an agreement had been made with the Splatsin over the ongoing construction of the Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

The blockade was initiated by the Splatsin and Splatsin Development Corporation on Monday morning, May 12, with the band stating it was in response to "repeated exclusion, broken agreements, and systemic disregard from Aecon Group Inc. and Emil Anderson Group on the Bruhn Bridge Replacement Project."

"This action follows months of failed attempts to secure fair and meaningful participation for Indigenous contractors and workers," said the Splatsin.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.