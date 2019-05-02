Alberta Premier Jason Kenney prepares to appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says if the federal bill overhauling environmental assessments passes in its current form it will threaten Canadian unity and there will be “an immediate constitutional challenge.”

Kenney is at the Senate energy committee this morning to talk about Bill C-69, which he calls the “no more pipelines” bill.

He is telling the committee the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional right to regulate its natural resources.

The legislation establishes a new process for reviewing major projects with a national scope or in federal jurisdiction.

The federal Liberals say it is needed to restore confidence in the assessment process and finally get big projects built, but critics say it gives too much political power to the federal cabinet.

Later today, Kenney is to meet face-to-face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the political foe he attacked relentlessly in his successful bid to become Alberta’s premier.

Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, spent as much or more time during the Alberta election campaign attacking Trudeau than his main provincial adversary, Rachel Notley, whose NDP government Kenney’s United Conservatives defeated on April 16.

Indeed, Kenney repeatedly urged Albertans to defeat what he called the “Trudeau-Notley alliance” and shared a stage during the campaign with federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

He has also promised to fight the Liberals in court over the imposition of a carbon tax and has threatened to hold a referendum on federal equalization if there’s no substantive progress on building a pipeline to get Alberta’s oil to overseas markets.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

READ MORE: B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full
Next story
SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining

Just Posted

Family business helps Royal Roads University student earn BC Medal of Good Citizenship

The White Hatter provides online safety and digital literacy knowledge to students and adults

Victoria charity desperate for new van to deliver free groceries

The Living Edge Community runs free farmers’ style markets six days per week

Construction on Victoria’s Bay Street Bridge set to begin

Five months of construction to start on May 13

Hundreds line up for Thrifty Foods’ grand opening in Langford

In attendance were the Mayor, Thrifty’s staff and SD62 vice chair Dianna Seaton

Jamie Hammond wins Liberal nomination in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Lawyer David Merner running for Greens; NDP going with incumbent Randall Garrison

VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Victoria Event Centre’s speakeasy nights ‘the bee’s knees’ for 1920s’ lovers

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyne, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

Most Read