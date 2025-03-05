Child, 3, killed after being hit by vehicle in Chilliwack

3-year-old child succumbs to injuries on scene; RCMP close Vedder Road for investigation

A three-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chilliwack Wednesday morning, at the intersection of Vedder and Petawawa roads.

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed that the injured child died at the scene.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. on March 5. An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but was later called off.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) will be attending to assist with the investigation, and the intersection has been shut down in all directions.

This closure will impact access to the Vedder Bridge from Vedder Road as well as access to Petawawa Road from Keith Wilson Road.

The RCMP said they won't be releasing any further details out of respect for the grieving family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” said Inspector Harinder Kheleh with the Chilliwack RCMP. “This is a heartbreaking incident that affects the entire community.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related and has not yet shared it with police, is asked to please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

This incident comes after three separate pedestrian collisions in the past 17 days. There were two fatal motor vehicle collisions in February, both involving pedestrians. One was on Feb. 17 where a man died in the 3500 block of Boundary Road, the other was on Feb. 18 where a man was hit by a commercial vehicle at Vedder and Promontory roads. Another person was airlifted to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Chilliwack near Victoria Avenue and Fletcher Street on the morning of Feb. 24.