Air ambulance called to two-car MVI west of Port Alberni on Hwy. 4

Pacific Rim Highway is closed at Faber Road near Sproat Lake Bridge as emergency crews are on scene
Susie Quinn
A map from the app PulsePoint shows the area where a two-vehicle collision was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. (SCREENSHOT)(SCREENSHOT/ Alberni Valley News)

Emergency crews are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 (Pacific Rim Highway) at Faber Road, west of Port Alberni. An air ambulance has been summoned to transport at least one person to hospital with unknown serious injuries.

Traffic control is on scene and the highway will be closed to all traffic to allow for the air ambulance to land.

The call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. Multiple crews from Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, BC Ambulance and the Port Alberni RCMP have all responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. We will add more when we know more. Follow us at www.albernivalleynews.com.

