Air ambulance lands after rollover crash along the highway south of Nanaimo

Traffic detoured and slowed at Trans-Canada Highway and Morden Road

Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A crash along the Trans-Canada Highway is causing traffic detours and slowdowns south of Nanaimo.

Emergency crews were called out a little before noon Monday, Dec. 13, to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the northbound lanes of the highway just south of Morden Road, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed at Nanaimo River Road and southbound traffic is moving slowly, police say.

North Cedar and Cranberry firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident.

There was no immediate word whether anyone was injured in the crash, but an air ambulance landed at the scene.

More to come.

