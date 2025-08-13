Air Canada gives flight attendants 72-hour lockout notice

Flight attendants signalled their intention to strike, Air Canada responded with lockout to begin Saturday

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday morning (Aug. 13), and the airline responded by signalling its intention to lock workers out starting on Saturday.

To avoid an abrupt service disruption, Air Canada will begin a phased wind-down of operations over the next three days, the company said in a news release. Flight cancellations will start on Thursday, with a complete cessation of flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge on Saturday. Air Canada Express flights are unaffected.

The airline is seeking government-directed arbitration to resolve the situation, citing recent interventions by the federal government in rail, port and airline labour disputes as precedent for the government stepping in again.

Federal Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu posted a statement to social media on Tuesday saying she had met with both Air Canada and flight attendants from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and that she is continuing to monitor the situation.

"Federal mediators will remain available until a deal is reached," Hajdu said. "The best agreements are the ones the parties reach themselves."

CUPE represents about 10,000 flight attendants who are bargaining for wage increases that meet inflation and the end of unpaid work. The union said flight attendants put in "hour and hours of unpaid work" performing tasks like boarding, deplaning and safety-related duties, while junior flight attendants earn just over $1,952 per month.

“Our locals have had to set up food banks in our union offices for junior members who cannot afford groceries,” said Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada Component of CUPE, in a news release. “Our members need and deserve a fair wage increase that makes everyone whole for the skyrocketing cost of living, and one that lifts our junior flight attendants out of poverty.”

Air Canada declared an "impasse" on Tuesday night, saying the airline had offered a 38-per-cent compensation over four years and pledged to address the issue of "ground pay" for things such as boarding.

The airline said CUPE is seeking "unsustainable increases."

Air Canada stated that the disruption could affect approximately 130,000 customers per day and could leave Canadians stranded abroad.

“We regret the impact a disruption will have on our customers, our stakeholders and the communities we serve," Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said in a news release. "However, the disappointing conduct of CUPE’s negotiators and the union’s stated intention to launch a strike puts us in a position where our only responsible course of action is to provide certainty by implementing an orderly suspension of Air Canada’s and Air Canada Rouge’s operations through a lockout."

Affected customers will be notified if alternative flight arrangements can be made, but the airline said this may be difficult because the disruption comes during the summer travel peak and many other carriers are already full. Flight refunds will be available online at Air Canada's website.