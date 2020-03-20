Air Canada is laying off more than 500 flight attendants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Canadian Press)

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

A union official says Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country’s largest airline cuts routes and parks planes amid the pandemic.

Wesley Lesosky, who heads the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, says the carrier is laying off about 3,600 mainline employees as well as all 1,549 flight attendants at Rouge, Air Canada’s discount brand.

He say the layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants at the two segments.

Air Canada says the layoffs are temporary and employees will be returned to active duty status when the airline is able to ramp up its network schedule.

The Montreal-based company said Wednesday it will suspend the majority of its international and U.S. flights by March 31.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UVic confirms COVID-19 diagnosis of student living off-campus
Next story
COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Just Posted

UVic confirms COVID-19 diagnosis of student living off-campus

Risk of community transmission low, says Island Health

Pregnant in a pandemic: expectant mothers change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many moms switching to home births, while others must head into the delivery room without support

VicPD evaluating protocols in response to COVID-19

Police pull back on special projects and duties to reprioritize efforts

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding

Health care workers bring COVID-19 testing to Langford residents at home

‘Let us come to you,’ says pharmacist Michael Forbes

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

7-Eleven Canada announces confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ladysmith 7-Eleven

Anyone who may have visited Ladysmith 7-Eleven between March 5 and March 11 is asked to call 811

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

COVID-19: Ucluelet calls on visitors to postpone trips to the West Coast

“We recommend you delay your holidays until further notice.”

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Most Read