 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Air Canada ramps up frquency of Vancouver flights to China

Carrier to resume daily flights to Beijing, increase service to Shanghai
The Canadian Press
web1_20241030111016-20241030091040-5048ef4e9b4c12951f109d964b0478934a69b92b6678af881df18b123d86238f

Air Canada says it’s increasing its service to China including daily flights to Beijing.

The airline says it’s resuming daily flights from Vancouver to the Chinese capital starting on Jan. 15.

Air Canada is also increasing the frequency of its flights from Vancouver to Shanghai to daily starting Dec. 7.

The airline currently offers flights four days a week from Vancouver to Shanghai.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s executive vice-president for revenue and network planning, says the new flights reflect the importance of those markets in Air Canada’s global network.

At the peak of the summer 2019 travel period before the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada operated 35 flights per week to Beijing and Shanghai combined.

More News

Cannabis dispensary closures on Okanagan Indian Band short lived
Cannabis dispensary closures on Okanagan Indian Band short lived
Hornby Island's Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre not re-opening
Hornby Island's Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre not re-opening
Vancouver Island vigil marks 10 years of honouring soldiers who died on home soil
Vancouver Island vigil marks 10 years of honouring soldiers who died on home soil