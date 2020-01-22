Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June

Air Canada had earlier opted to push back the return of the aircraft until March 31

Air Canada has removed the Boeing 737 Max from its operating schedule until June 30 following the manufacturer’s latest guidance about regulatory approval for the plane to fly again.

It says the decision is based on operational considerations and is meant to provide customers with certainty around planning and booking travel.

Air Canada has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which it and other global carriers grounded last March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft.

Boeing advised customers and suppliers Tuesday that it estimates that the plane will remain grounded until mid-year.

Air Canada had earlier opted to push back the return of the aircraft until March 31.

READ MORE: Canadian airlines to feel pinch of Boeing 737 Max 8 production halt

WestJet announced Tuesday that it will remove the plane from its schedule until June 24.

The Canadian Press

