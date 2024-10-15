 Skip to content
Air India bomb threat forces emergency landing in Nunavut

Flight was en route to Chicago
Kira Wronska Dorward
Iqaluit's airport hosted 211 passengers and crew from an Air India flight that was diverted following a bomb threat on Monday morning. Kira Wronska Dorward/NNSL photo

Air India flight 127, the subject of a bomb threat, made an emergency landing in Iqaluit, Nunavut at approximately 5:21 a.m on Monday.

The flight had left New Delhi and was en route to Chicago. All 211 passenger and crew successfully disembarked the aircraft and temporarily took shelter at Iqaluit International airport.

Pierre Payette, airport services direction at Iqaluit International Airport, told Nunavut News that a "unspecified bomb threat from a person in India to Air India" was communicated to the flight's captain by the airline. 

"The aircraft landed as per standard operating procedures," Payette added.

Updates will be provided once more information becomes available, according to the RCMP.

